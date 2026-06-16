Upgrade Father's Day grilling with whole snapper and pineapple salsa

Are you looking for a Father's Day grilling recipe that stands out? Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jess DeLuise, PA-C, shares her recipe for a whole grilled snapper.

The fish is cooked en papillote, meaning it's wrapped and steamed directly on the grill, helping it stay tender and flavorful while picking up a subtle smoky taste.

Served with a fresh pineapple salsa, it's a lighter alternative to traditional barbecue fare and a dish that's sure to draw attention at the table.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Greek-marinated chicken thighs offer affordable Father's Day grilling option

Flame Whole Grilled Snapper En Papillote

Ingredients:



1 whole red snapper, cleaned and scaled

1 lemon, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

4-5 fresh basil leaves

1-2 springs of fresh parsley

3 tbsp avocado oil

½ tsp kosher salt

⅛ tsp black pepper

1 tbsp dry white wine or water Salsa

2 cups fresh pineapple, finely diced, about ¼ of a medium pineapple

1 jalapeño, seeded and minced (leave seeds in for more heat)

¼- ½ cups red onion, finely diced (about ½ a small onion)

1sweet bell pepper, finely diced

⅓ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1 tbsp olive oil

2 limes, juiced + zest from one lime

½ tsp salt

⅓ tsp black pepper

½ tsp honey or agave nectar (optional, if pineapple is tart)

Instructions

