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Upgrade Father's Day grilling with whole snapper and pineapple salsa

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jess DeLuise, PA-C, shares her recipe for a whole grilled snapper. (Scripps News)
Upgrade Father's Day grilling with whole snapper and pineapple salsa
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Are you looking for a Father's Day grilling recipe that stands out? Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jess DeLuise, PA-C, shares her recipe for a whole grilled snapper.

The fish is cooked en papillote, meaning it's wrapped and steamed directly on the grill, helping it stay tender and flavorful while picking up a subtle smoky taste.

Served with a fresh pineapple salsa, it's a lighter alternative to traditional barbecue fare and a dish that's sure to draw attention at the table.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Greek-marinated chicken thighs offer affordable Father's Day grilling option

Flame Whole Grilled Snapper En Papillote

Ingredients:

  • 1 whole red snapper, cleaned and scaled
  • 1 lemon, thinly sliced
  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 4-5 fresh basil leaves
  • 1-2 springs of fresh parsley
  • 3 tbsp avocado oil
  • ½ tsp kosher salt
  • ⅛ tsp black pepper

  • 1 tbsp dry white wine or water

    Salsa

  • 2 cups fresh pineapple, finely diced, about ¼ of a medium pineapple
  • 1 jalapeño, seeded and minced (leave seeds in for more heat)
  • ¼- ½ cups red onion, finely diced (about ½ a small onion)
  • 1sweet bell pepper, finely diced
  • ⅓ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 limes, juiced + zest from one lime
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ⅓ tsp black pepper
  • ½ tsp honey or agave nectar (optional, if pineapple is tart)

Instructions

  • Preheat your grill to medium-high heat.
  • Cut one large sheet of parchment and one large sheet of heavy-duty foil — both large enough to wrap the fish with several inches to spare on all sides.
  • Lay the tin foil down, then the parchment paper on top, then the fish in the center.
  • Pat the fish dry inside and out with paper towels.
  • Score the fish 3–4 times on each side with diagonal cuts about ½ inch deep to help the seasoning penetrate and ensure even cooking.
  • Rub avocado oil all over the exterior and inside the cavity, then season generously with salt and black pepper inside and out.
  • Stuff the cavity and slices with half the 1 lemon slices, garlic, and herbs.
  • Top with any remaining lemon or herbs.
  • Carefully pour water or wine over the fish.
  • Fold the parchment up around the fish and crimp and fold the edges tightly to form a tightly sealed ‘envelope’ with the folded edged facing upward.
  • Place the envelope directly on the grill grates and cook for 20–22 minutes without flipping.
  • While the fish cooks, wash/ disinfect your work station and tools, then prepare the salsa.
  • Dice all of the vegetables into ¼ inch or smaller peices.
  • Add all of the salsa ingredients to a large bowl. Toss to mix.
  • The fish is done when the flesh is opaque and flakes easily at the thickest part, or an instant-read thermometer reads 145°F.
  • Transfer to a platter and open the packet at the table for a dramatic steam reveal.
  • Garnish with fresh parsley and lemon/lime wedges, as desired.
  • Serve alongside the salsa.

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