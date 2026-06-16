Upgrade Father's Day grilling with whole snapper and pineapple salsa

Are you looking for a Father's Day grilling recipe that stands out? Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jess DeLuise, PA-C, shares her recipe for a whole grilled snapper.
The fish is cooked en papillote, meaning it's wrapped and steamed directly on the grill, helping it stay tender and flavorful while picking up a subtle smoky taste.
Served with a fresh pineapple salsa, it's a lighter alternative to traditional barbecue fare and a dish that's sure to draw attention at the table.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Greek-marinated chicken thighs offer affordable Father's Day grilling option
Flame Whole Grilled Snapper En Papillote
Ingredients:
- 1 whole red snapper, cleaned and scaled
- 1 lemon, thinly sliced
- 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 4-5 fresh basil leaves
- 1-2 springs of fresh parsley
- 3 tbsp avocado oil
- ½ tsp kosher salt
- ⅛ tsp black pepper
1 tbsp dry white wine or water
Salsa
- 2 cups fresh pineapple, finely diced, about ¼ of a medium pineapple
- 1 jalapeño, seeded and minced (leave seeds in for more heat)
- ¼- ½ cups red onion, finely diced (about ½ a small onion)
- 1sweet bell pepper, finely diced
- ⅓ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 2 limes, juiced + zest from one lime
- ½ tsp salt
- ⅓ tsp black pepper
- ½ tsp honey or agave nectar (optional, if pineapple is tart)
Instructions
- Preheat your grill to medium-high heat.
- Cut one large sheet of parchment and one large sheet of heavy-duty foil — both large enough to wrap the fish with several inches to spare on all sides.
- Lay the tin foil down, then the parchment paper on top, then the fish in the center.
- Pat the fish dry inside and out with paper towels.
- Score the fish 3–4 times on each side with diagonal cuts about ½ inch deep to help the seasoning penetrate and ensure even cooking.
- Rub avocado oil all over the exterior and inside the cavity, then season generously with salt and black pepper inside and out.
- Stuff the cavity and slices with half the 1 lemon slices, garlic, and herbs.
- Top with any remaining lemon or herbs.
- Carefully pour water or wine over the fish.
- Fold the parchment up around the fish and crimp and fold the edges tightly to form a tightly sealed ‘envelope’ with the folded edged facing upward.
- Place the envelope directly on the grill grates and cook for 20–22 minutes without flipping.
- While the fish cooks, wash/ disinfect your work station and tools, then prepare the salsa.
- Dice all of the vegetables into ¼ inch or smaller peices.
- Add all of the salsa ingredients to a large bowl. Toss to mix.
- The fish is done when the flesh is opaque and flakes easily at the thickest part, or an instant-read thermometer reads 145°F.
- Transfer to a platter and open the packet at the table for a dramatic steam reveal.
- Garnish with fresh parsley and lemon/lime wedges, as desired.
- Serve alongside the salsa.