Greek-marinated chicken thighs offer affordable Father's Day grilling option

As families fire up the grill for Father's Day week, a lot of people will be looking for affordable options.

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise shares a recipe for Greek-marinated chicken thighs that combines simple ingredients, bold flavor and a price tag that's easy on the wallet.

Greek-marinated chicken thighs

Ingredients:



5-7 boneless skinless chicken thighs

Marinade/ Dressing:



½ cup avocado or olive oil

¼ cup plain greek yogurt

½ cup red wine vinegar

3 lemons, juiced and zested

4-5 garlic cloves, minced

1 tbsp dried oregano

1 tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

⅓ tsp red pepper flakes (optional)

Salad



1 large seedless cucumber, thinly sliced in half moons

2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

¼ small red onion, thinly sliced

½-¾ cup kalamata olives, roughly chopped - or any olives you like

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

Optional garnish - lemon zest, fresh mint or parsely

Instructions: