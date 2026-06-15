Greek-marinated chicken thighs offer affordable Father's Day grilling option

As families fire up the grill for Father's Day week, a lot of people will be looking for affordable options.
Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise shares a recipe for Greek-marinated chicken thighs that combines simple ingredients, bold flavor and a price tag that's easy on the wallet.
Greek-marinated chicken thighs
Ingredients:
- 5-7 boneless skinless chicken thighs
Marinade/ Dressing:
- ½ cup avocado or olive oil
- ¼ cup plain greek yogurt
- ½ cup red wine vinegar
- 3 lemons, juiced and zested
- 4-5 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tbsp dried oregano
- 1 tsp salt
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- ⅓ tsp red pepper flakes (optional)
Salad
- 1 large seedless cucumber, thinly sliced in half moons
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
- ¼ small red onion, thinly sliced
- ½-¾ cup kalamata olives, roughly chopped - or any olives you like
- ½ cup crumbled feta cheese
- Optional garnish - lemon zest, fresh mint or parsely
Instructions:
- Make the marinade/dressing by whisking together oil, lemon juice and zest, salt, black pepper, yogurt, and red wine vinegar in a bowl. This includes all of the spices except the oregano, garlic, and red pepper flakes.
- Pour about HALF of the marinade/dressing into a large reusable bag.
- Add the chicken thighs, minced garlic, oregano, and red pepper flakes to the bag.
- Remove excess air from the bag, seal, and move the chicken around to coat all sides with the marinade.
- Marinate the chicken for at least two hours or overnight.
- In a large serving bowl, add the chopped cucumber, tomatoes, olives, and slices onion.
- Pour all but 1-2 tbsp of the dressing over vegetables and toss to coat.
- Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. I suggest not prepping the salad more than a few hours in advance.
- When ready to cook the chicken, remove chicken from the fridge about 30 minutes before grilling to help it cook evenly and get a better sear.
- Preheat the grill to medium-high heat and lightly oil the grates.
- Remove chicken from marinade letting excess drip off, then place smooth-side down on the grill and cook without moving for 6-7 minutes until nicely charred.
- Flip the thighs and grill for another 4-5 minutes or so, OR until cooked through to 165F. Cook time will vary based on your grill.
- Transfer to a plate and rest for 5 minutes before slicing or serving to keep the juices in.
- Remove the salad from the refrigerator, toss, and mix in feta cheese.
- Slice the chicken or serve whole alongside the tomato-cucumber salad.