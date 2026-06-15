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Greek-marinated chicken thighs offer affordable Father's Day grilling option

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise shares a recipe for Greek-marinated chicken thighs that combines simple ingredients, bold flavor and a price tag that's easy on the wallet. (Scripps News)
Greek-marinated chicken thighs recipe
Greek-marinated grilled chicken
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As families fire up the grill for Father's Day week, a lot of people will be looking for affordable options.

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise shares a recipe for Greek-marinated chicken thighs that combines simple ingredients, bold flavor and a price tag that's easy on the wallet.

Greek-marinated chicken thighs

Ingredients:

  • 5-7 boneless skinless chicken thighs

Marinade/ Dressing:

  • ½ cup avocado or olive oil
  • ¼ cup plain greek yogurt
  • ½ cup red wine vinegar
  • 3 lemons, juiced and zested
  • 4-5 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tbsp dried oregano
  • 1 tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp black pepper
  • ⅓ tsp red pepper flakes (optional)

Salad

  • 1 large seedless cucumber, thinly sliced in half moons
  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
  • ¼ small red onion, thinly sliced
  • ½-¾ cup kalamata olives, roughly chopped - or any olives you like
  • ½ cup crumbled feta cheese
  • Optional garnish - lemon zest, fresh mint or parsely

Instructions:

  • Make the marinade/dressing by whisking together oil, lemon juice and zest, salt, black pepper, yogurt, and red wine vinegar in a bowl. This includes all of the spices except the oregano, garlic, and red pepper flakes.
  • Pour about HALF of the marinade/dressing into a large reusable bag.
  • Add the chicken thighs, minced garlic, oregano, and red pepper flakes to the bag.
  • Remove excess air from the bag, seal, and move the chicken around to coat all sides with the marinade.
  • Marinate the chicken for at least two hours or overnight.
  • In a large serving bowl, add the chopped cucumber, tomatoes, olives, and slices onion.
  • Pour all but 1-2 tbsp of the dressing over vegetables and toss to coat.
  • Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. I suggest not prepping the salad more than a few hours in advance.
  • When ready to cook the chicken, remove chicken from the fridge about 30 minutes before grilling to help it cook evenly and get a better sear.
  • Preheat the grill to medium-high heat and lightly oil the grates.
  • Remove chicken from marinade letting excess drip off, then place smooth-side down on the grill and cook without moving for 6-7 minutes until nicely charred.
  • Flip the thighs and grill for another 4-5 minutes or so, OR until cooked through to 165F. Cook time will vary based on your grill.
  • Transfer to a plate and rest for 5 minutes before slicing or serving to keep the juices in.
  • Remove the salad from the refrigerator, toss, and mix in feta cheese.
  • Slice the chicken or serve whole alongside the tomato-cucumber salad.

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