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Turn classic sausage and peppers into a Father's Day grilling favorite

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jess DeLuise puts a fresh spin on a classic: sausage and peppers, but served on skewers. (Scripps News)
Turn classic sausage and peppers into a Father's Day grilling favorite
Sausage and peppers skewers
Posted

This simple recipe works well for backyard Father's Day cookouts and summer family gatherings.

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jess DeLuise puts a fresh spin on a classic: sausage and peppers, but served on skewers.

The colorful dish is designed for the grill and can be served on its own with marinara for a lower-carb option or tucked into a roll for a more traditional sandwich.

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Sausage and Pepper Skewers

Ingredients:

  • 6 Italian sausage links, sweet or hot
  • 2 bell peppers, mixed colors, cut into 1 - 1½-inch pieces
  • 1 yellow onion, cut into 1- ½-inch chunks
  • 3 tbsp avocado or olive oil
  • 1 tsp salt
  • ½ tsp black pepper
  • 2 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp dried oregano
    Garlic bread
  • 6 hearty bread rolls
  • 4 tbsp unsalted butter, softened
  • 2 tbsp avocado oil
  • 2 tsp granulated garlic
  • 2 tbsp fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped (optional)
  • ½ tsp kosher salt

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Instructions:

  • Preheat the grill to medium-high heat and lightly oil the grates.
  • Place whole sausage links directly on the grill and cook for 3-4 minutes per side, or until firmed up and lightly browned on the outside but not fully cooked through.
  • Remove sausages and let rest for 5 minutes. Once cool enough to handle, slice each link into 1-inch rounds.
  • While the sausage cools, chop the bell peppers and yellow onion.
  • Thread the veggies and sausage, alternating, on stainless steel or soaked wood skewers.
  • In a small bowl, mix oil, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and oregano.
  • Brush the seasoned oil over the skewers.
  • Place skewers on the grill and cook, turning every 3–4 minutes, until the sausage is fully cooked through and the vegetables are charred at the edges and soft.
  • While skewers cook, mash together granulated garlic, butter, oil, and salt into a smooth garlic butter.
  • Spread the garlic butter generously over the cut sides of the bread, sliced in half lengthwise.
  • Place the bread cut-side down on the grill for 2-3 minutes until deeply golden and toasted with grill marks.
  • Remove bread from the grill and serve alongside the hot skewers.

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