Turn classic sausage and peppers into a Father's Day grilling favorite

This simple recipe works well for backyard Father's Day cookouts and summer family gatherings.
Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jess DeLuise puts a fresh spin on a classic: sausage and peppers, but served on skewers.
The colorful dish is designed for the grill and can be served on its own with marinara for a lower-carb option or tucked into a roll for a more traditional sandwich.
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Sausage and Pepper Skewers
Ingredients:
- 6 Italian sausage links, sweet or hot
- 2 bell peppers, mixed colors, cut into 1 - 1½-inch pieces
- 1 yellow onion, cut into 1- ½-inch chunks
- 3 tbsp avocado or olive oil
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
- 2 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp dried oregano
Garlic bread
- 6 hearty bread rolls
- 4 tbsp unsalted butter, softened
- 2 tbsp avocado oil
- 2 tsp granulated garlic
- 2 tbsp fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped (optional)
- ½ tsp kosher salt
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Instructions:
- Preheat the grill to medium-high heat and lightly oil the grates.
- Place whole sausage links directly on the grill and cook for 3-4 minutes per side, or until firmed up and lightly browned on the outside but not fully cooked through.
- Remove sausages and let rest for 5 minutes. Once cool enough to handle, slice each link into 1-inch rounds.
- While the sausage cools, chop the bell peppers and yellow onion.
- Thread the veggies and sausage, alternating, on stainless steel or soaked wood skewers.
- In a small bowl, mix oil, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and oregano.
- Brush the seasoned oil over the skewers.
- Place skewers on the grill and cook, turning every 3–4 minutes, until the sausage is fully cooked through and the vegetables are charred at the edges and soft.
- While skewers cook, mash together granulated garlic, butter, oil, and salt into a smooth garlic butter.
- Spread the garlic butter generously over the cut sides of the bread, sliced in half lengthwise.
- Place the bread cut-side down on the grill for 2-3 minutes until deeply golden and toasted with grill marks.
- Remove bread from the grill and serve alongside the hot skewers.