Turn classic sausage and peppers into a Father's Day grilling favorite

This simple recipe works well for backyard Father's Day cookouts and summer family gatherings.

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jess DeLuise puts a fresh spin on a classic: sausage and peppers, but served on skewers.

The colorful dish is designed for the grill and can be served on its own with marinara for a lower-carb option or tucked into a roll for a more traditional sandwich.

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Sausage and Pepper Skewers

Ingredients:



6 Italian sausage links, sweet or hot

2 bell peppers, mixed colors, cut into 1 - 1½-inch pieces

1 yellow onion, cut into 1- ½-inch chunks

3 tbsp avocado or olive oil

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

2 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp dried oregano

Garlic bread

Garlic bread 6 hearty bread rolls

4 tbsp unsalted butter, softened

2 tbsp avocado oil

2 tsp granulated garlic

2 tbsp fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped (optional)

½ tsp kosher salt

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Instructions:

