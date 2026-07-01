These homemade marshmallows add patriotic twist to Fourth of July treats

If you’re looking for a festive Fourth of July treat, these homemade marshmallows add a patriotic twist to a summer classic.
Scripps News health and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise makes them with bright flavors and natural colors, avoiding artificial dyes. They are perfect to enjoy by the handful, in s’mores or to pack for a holiday picnic.
Homemade Marshmallows
Ingredients:
- 2 unflavored gelatin packets (~0.25 oz / 7g each)
- ½ cup cold water, for blooming gelatin
- 1 ½ cups freeze-dried strawberries
- 1 ½ cups granulated sugar
- ½ cup water, for sugar syrup
- 1/16 tsp salt
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- ¼ cup cornstarch, for dusting
- ¼ cup powdered sugar, for dusting
- 2 tbsp avocado or melted coconut oil for greasing the pan
Instructions:
- Bloom the gelatin by pouring the cold water (for blooming gelatin) into the bowl of a stand mixer and sprinkle two unflavored gelatin packets evenly over the surface. Let it sit undisturbed to bloom.
- While the gelatin blooms, pulse the freeze-dried strawberries in a food processor or blender until you have a fine powder.
- In a small bowl, mix the powdered sugar and cornstarch into the ‘dust’.
- Line an 8x8-inch pan with parchment paper. Use a pastry brush to spread oil around the parchment paper facing inward that would touch the marshmallow ... At the same time, grease a spatula that you will use to transfer the marshmallow to the baking pan.
- Sprinkle the dust generously over the greased parchment paper,, tapping out excess and reserving for later.
- In a clean saucepan, combine sugar, water for syrup, and salt.
- Heat over low - medium heat until the sugar dissolves. Once it starts to simmer, let it continue without mixing, undisturbed until the syrup reaches 235°F-240°F (soft-ball stage) on a candy thermometer.
- Begin to whisk the bloomed gelatin in a stand mixer on low.
- CAREFULLY and slowly pour the hot syrup down the side of the bowl into the bloomed gelatin (avoid hitting the whisk directly).
- Once incorporated, raise the mixer speed to high and whip until the mixture triples in volume, turns glossy white, and holds soft peaks. The bowl should feel just warm, not hot.
- Turn off the mixer and add the strawberry and vanilla to the bowl.
- Turn the mixer on low and mix for 15-20 seconds until incorporated.
- Use the greased spatula to transfer the marshmallow fluff to the prepped pan.
- Dust the top with more of the cornstarch/sugar mix. Let sit uncovered at room temperature until firm, about 4 hours or overnight.
- Once set, turn the slab out onto a board dusted with the dusting mix.
- Using an oiled knife or kitchen scissors, cut into squares, then toss each piece in the remaining dusting mix to coat all sides.
- Serve at room temperature.