Celebrate America 250 with George Washington’s hoecakes

Long before pancakes became an American breakfast staple, George Washington started many mornings with hoecakes.

The simple cornmeal cakes have roots in Indigenous cooking traditions and were later adopted by European settlers, becoming a common breakfast throughout the colonies. Washington was known to enjoy hoecakes served warm with butter and honey, and the dish remains a Southern favorite today.

As the nation celebrates America 250, Scripps News health and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise shares how to recreate one of Washington's favorite breakfasts with a modern twist using pantry staples.

George Washington breakfast: Hoecakes

Ingredients:



⅔ cup cornmeal

⅓ cup oats, processed into flour

1 cup milk

2 tbsp melted butter

1 tbsp baking powder

1 tbsp honey + more for topping the finished hoecakes

1/16 tsp salt

Additional butter for greasing the cooking skillet and topping the hoecakes for serving

Instructions:

