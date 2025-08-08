Is it genius or just provocative? Heinz launches its first-ever ketchup smoothie

Ketchup in a smoothie? You can be the judge.

Heinz and Smoothie King announced a partnership Wednesday for the first-ever ketchup-based smoothie: the Heinz Tomato Ketchup Smoothie.

It is Smoothie King's way of weighing in on the age-old debate of whether tomatoes are a fruit.

“When we saw this cultural debate start gaining traction, we knew we had to weigh in with a resounding yes!” says Angie Madigan, vice president of elevation marketing at Kraft Heinz. “The idea of a ketchup smoothie is provocative, and our top priority was landing a delicious tasting fruit smoothie with distinct yet well-balanced ketchup notes."

Fruits such as acai sorbet, apple juice, strawberries, and tart raspberries are blended with the Simply Tomato Ketchup for the limited-edition recipe. Smoothie King says this combination provides a " sweet and fruity smoothie with a bright, tangy ketchup finish, perfect for Heinz and smoothie lovers alike."

"The experts at Smoothie King helped make this dream a reality, and we’re absolutely thrilled with the final smoothie we created together," Madigan added. "And like it does for any food – from burgers to fries to eggs – the slightly sweet and tangy taste of Heinz Ketchup elevates this traditional fruit smoothie to new heights.”

The smoothies will be available at Smoothie King locations in Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Miami, and parts of the Greater New York area for $5.70 while supplies last.