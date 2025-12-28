The most anticipated trials of 2026

From murder conspiracies to accused killer spouses, Court TV is bringing viewers inside the courtroom for the most high-profile trials across the country. Here’s a look at some cases Court TV is anticipating for 2026.

GA v. Sarah Grace Patrick

Sarah Grace Patrick, 17, is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the deaths of her mother, Kristen Brock, and stepfather, James Brock. The couple was fatally shot in their home on February 20, 2025. Prosecutors say Patrick shot both victims and allowed her younger sister to find the bodies before calling 911. Patrick’s trial is scheduled to begin in January.

VA v. Brendan Banfield

Brendan Banfield is charged in the deaths of his wife, Christine Banfield, and Joseph Ryan. Christine and Ryan were fatally shot in the Banfield’s Virginia home on Feb. 24, 2023. Investigators have said the murders were part of a larger scheme between Brendan and Juliana Peres Magalhães, who were having an affair. Magalhães was hired as an au pair for the Banfield family. On the day of the killings, Magalhães called 911 at least three times, hanging up twice before reporting the emergency on the third call. Brendan then spoke into the phone and said he had shot a man because that man stabbed his wife, reported the Associated Press. In 2024, Magalhães pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Ryan’s death. Brendan’s trial is scheduled for January.

UT v. Kouri Richins

Kouri Richins faces a number of charges, including murder, in the death of her husband, Eric Richins. Eric was killed in 2022 by a lethal dose of fentanyl, which prosecutors say Kouri put into his drink to kill him and cash in on his life insurance. After Eric’s death, Kouri wrote a children’s book about grief. Her murder trial is scheduled to begin in February.

NM v. Isaac Apodaca

Isaac Apodaca is charged with coercion after his girlfriend, Kiara McCulley, murdered Grace Jennings with a sword at their home in October 2022. Both McCulley and Apodaca claimed they had previously been in relationships with Jennings before dating each other. The investigation uncovered text messages that allegedly show the couple conspiring to kill Jennings. McCulley pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges in exchange for testifying at Apodaca’s trial, which is scheduled to begin in February.

Bahamas v. Lindsay Shiver

Lindsay Shiver is accused of plotting with her boyfriend, Terrence Bethel, and another man, Faron Newbold, to kill her then-husband, former Auburn football player Robert Shiver. Lindsay faces charges in the Bahamas, where she and her husband had a second home and where she allegedly began her affair with Bethel. Lindsay is expected to stand trial in March.

CA v. Larry Millete

Larry Millete is charged with murder and illegally possessing an assault weapon in the death of his missing wife, 40-year-old Maya Millete. Prosecutors have claimed Larry killed Maya because she was looking to divorce him. Maya, who shares three children with Larry, disappeared in January 2021. Her body has not been found. Larry’s trial is scheduled to begin in March.

MA v. Lindsay Clancy

Lindsay Clancy is charged with murdering her three young children at her home in January 2023. Prosecutors say she strangled her daughter, 5, and sons, 3 and 7 months, with exercise bands before jumping out of a window of the family’s Duxbury home. Clancy’s defense has maintained that she was suffering from psychosis at the time of the murders. Her trial is expected to begin in July.

FL v. Shanna Gardner, et al.

Shanna Gardner and Mario Fernandez Saldana are charged with the murder of Gardner’s ex-husband, Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan. Bridegan was gunned down in the street shortly after dropping off the two children he shared with Gardner. At the time of the murder, Bridegan’s youngest child was strapped into a car seat in the back seat; she was not harmed. Investigators determined Bridegan was the victim of a murder-for-hire, which was allegedly masterminded by Gardner and her current husband, Saldana. Confessed hitman Henry Tenon previously pleaded guilty to his role in Bridegan’s murder and agreed to testify. Gardner and Saldana are expected to stand trial in August.

VA v. Naresh Bhatt

Naresh Bhatt is charged with murder and defiling the body of his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, a 28-year-old pediatric nurse and mother, who disappeared in July 2024. Her body has not been found, but investigators linked her DNA to the substantial amount of blood found in the couple’s home, authorities previously said. Naresh is scheduled to stand trial in October.

