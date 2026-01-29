U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
Scripps News LifeFood and Drink

Actions

How clean is airline water? New study grades major US carriers

Experts advise passengers to avoid onboard water that isn't sealed.
A new study shows wide differences in airline drinking water safety, with some carriers getting failing grades and experts advising passengers to avoid onboard water not in sealed bottles. (Scripps News Group)
Study: Some airlines serve 'potentially unhealthy water' to passengers
Water drips from a faucet.
Posted
and last updated

If the thought of ordering coffee or tea on a plane has ever crossed your mind, you might want to rethink that.

A new study looked at water quality onboard 10 major airlines — examining factors such as violations, contamination levels for bacteria like E. coli, and cleaning standards.

The research, conducted by the Center for Food Medicine and Longevity, ranked water quality on a scale from zero to five, with five being the highest quality.

RELATED STORY | Passengers rate their favorite airlines. Here’s who came out on top

Delta Air Lines topped the list with the cleanest water, earning a perfect score. Frontier Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and Allegiant Air also fared well.

Top scores:

  • Delta: 5.0 (Grade A)
  • Frontier: 4.80 (Grade A)
  • Alaska: 3.85 (Grade B)
  • Allegiant: 3.65 (Grade B)

Anything below a score of 3.5 was considered a poor water safety rating. According to the study, that includes Southwest Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, United, Spirit, JetBlue, and American Airlines.

Lower scores:

  • Southwest: 3.30 (Grade C)
  • Hawaiian: 3.15 (Grade C)
  • United: 2.70 (Grade C)
  • Spirit: 2.05 (Grade D)
  • JetBlue: 1.80 (Grade D)
  • American: 1.75 (Grade D)

In their recommendations, researchers urge travelers to:

  • Never drink any water that isn't in a sealed bottle
  • Don't drink coffee or tea
  • Don't wash your hands in the bathroom — instead use alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol

This story was originally published by Susan El Khoury with the Scripps News Group in Tampa.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

Life
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.