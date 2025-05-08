Passengers rate their favorite airlines. Here’s who came out on top

Travelers may be flying less, but they’re happier when they do, according to a new survey.

Passenger satisfaction with North American airlines is up for the first time in years, according to the 2025 J.D. Power Airline Satisfaction Study. The bump is despite a dip in passenger volume and new airline fees.

Overall satisfaction increased by 6 points on a 1,000-point scale compared to 2024.

“Declining ticket prices and slightly lower passenger volumes helped keep satisfaction levels high,” said Michael Taylor, senior managing director of travel, hospitality, retail and customer service at J.D. Power. “But the market is shifting, and how airlines handle this next phase will shape long-term customer loyalty.”

Top-rated airlines in 2025:

Economy/Basic Economy: Southwest Airlines topped the rankings for the fourth year. JetBlue and Delta rounded out the top three.

Premium Economy: Delta Air Lines led in this class for the third straight year with a score of 717. JetBlue and Alaska Airlines followed.

First/Business Class: JetBlue Airways ranked highest, followed by Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines.

The annual study, now in its 19th year, measures satisfaction across seven dimensions: airline staff, digital tools, ease of travel, trust, on-board experience, pre/post-flight experience, and value for price paid. It is based on responses from more than 10,000 passengers who flew with a major North American airline between March 2024 and March 2025.