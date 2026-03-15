Survey: 35% of women feel held back simply for being a woman

One-third of women (35%) feel like they’ve been held back in life, simply because they’re a woman, according to new research.

Perhaps due to their willingness to do everything from work to wellness differently than previous generations, 50% of Gen Z feel as though they’ve been held back, much more than any other age group.

That’s according to a new survey of 2,000 women, which found that blockades can be found in both their personal and professional lives.

These women find that their ideas are more likely to be dismissed (45%) or that some things are considered “unsafe” for them (36%).

Others are not taken as seriously as men (35%), are paid less than their male colleagues (35%) or are underestimated by their peers (32%).

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One-third of Gen Z have found they get fewer responses to applications than their male counterparts — or even that they’re unable to get health concerns addressed quickly and accurately.

Almost one-quarter of millennial women (24%) said they felt held back because they were expected to be parents, and 22% were expected to be stay-at-home parents, which meant giving up their career, just because of their gender.

But change may be on the horizon. In the midst of Women's History Month, the survey by Talker Research revealed that the younger generations are more confident that the gaps between men and women will close in their lifetime.

Almost three in five Gen Z believe it’s likely pay gaps (58%), health care gaps (58%) and leadership gaps (57%) will end before their time comes.

Though confidence is on the rise, there is more work to be done. Women polled were asked to share their best advice for their younger counterparts today.

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One woman shared, “Don't let a man walk all over you,” and another said to “stand your ground.”

Others emphasized the importance of trusting yourself, saying, “Your instincts are right. Don't let someone minimize your feelings.” Another said, “Do not compare yourself to others. Be your own role model.”

WOMEN’S ADVICE FOR YOUNG WOMEN TODAY

“Don't let a man walk all over you.”

“Stand your ground.”

“They can do and be anything they want.”

“Your instincts are right. Don't let someone minimize your feelings.”

“The biggest piece of advice I have for young girls growing up today is don’t let anyone silence you.”

“Do not compare yourself to others. Be your own role model.”

“No matter how people knock you down, never stop getting back up.”

Research methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 women who have access to the internet; the survey was administered and conducted online by Talker Research between Feb. 26 and March 2, 2026.