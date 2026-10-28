Cheerios adds resealable Ziploc bags to cereal boxes for first time

Cheerios is rolling out a new resealable bag designed to help keep cereal fresh longer.

The brand announced that boxes of Cheerios and Honey Nut Cheerios will feature a Ziploc resealable bag for the first time. The new “Pantry Seal” can be partially opened to create a spout for pouring cereal, then resealed to help preserve freshness.

General Mills says it receives hundreds of thousands of requests from customers each year for resealable cereal packaging.

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Cheerios with the Ziploc Pantry Seal is available now on Walmart.com and will roll out to additional stores in the coming months.

“General Mills has received letters, emails and DMs asking for an easier way to reseal a cereal box, and we decided it was time to partner with the ultimate freshness brand: Ziploc,” said Emilie Knox, Vice President and Business Unit Director for Cheerios at General Mills. “Cheerios with Ziploc PantrySeal takes a small, everyday cereal frustration and finally gives consumers the simple solution they’ve been asking for, making the whole routine easier and more enjoyable.”

Cereal generally can remain safe to eat for up to three months after opening, according to the USDA.

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According to Consumer Insights, Cheerios is the second-most popular cereal in the U.S.