Looking for a safe car for your teen? These used options start under $10,000

If you're looking to purchase a first car for your teen, Consumer Reports says you don't need to break the bank to prioritize safety.
Consumer Reports and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety identified 45 used vehicles starting at under $10,000 that offer good crash protection and are suitable for teen drivers.
Another 29 used vehicles under $20,000 add highly rated headlights and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection.
The groups recommend avoiding vehicles that are too powerful, too small or especially large, saying they can pose added risks for inexperienced drivers.
To make the groups' "Good Choices" list for safety, vehicles had to cost less than $10,000, have a curb weight of more than 2,750 pounds, earn average or better scores in CR's routine and emergency handling and braking tests, and receive a good rating in the driver's-side small-overlap front crash test.
Among the small cars included:
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019, also 2018-2015 (built after February 2015)
- Honda Civic 2015, coupe or sedan, also 2014
- Hyundai Elantra 2019, also 2018, 2017
- Hyundai Elantra GT 2019, also 2018
- Kia Forte 2019
- Kia Soul 2019, also 2018-2015
- Mazda3 2017, hatchback or sedan, also 2016-2014 (built after October 2013)
- Mini Countryman 2017, also 2016-2012
- Nissan Sentra 2019, also 2018-2015
- Subaru Impreza 2017, sedan or wagon, also 2016-2014
Among midsized cars:
- Acura TL 2012 (built after April 2012)
- Alfa Romeo Giulia 2017 (built after May 2017)
- Audi A3 2015
- Audi A6 2016 (built after January 2015)
- Chevrolet Malibu 2018, also 2017-2014
- Ford Fusion 2017
- Honda Accord sedan 2014, also 2013
- Honda Accord Hybrid 2014
- Hyundai Sonata 2018, also 2017-2016 (built after October 2015)
- Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2018, also 2017
- Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Mazda6 2017, also 2016
- Nissan Altima 2018, also 2017-2016
- Nissan Maxima 2017, also 2016
- Subaru Legacy 2016, also 2015
- Volvo S60 2017, also 2016-2012
Large Cars:
- Acura RLX 2014
- Volvo S80 2015, also 2014-2012
Small SUVs:
- Audi Q3 2017, also 2016-2015
- BMW X1 2017, also 2016
- Chevrolet Equinox 2017, also 2016-2014
- Fiat 500X 2018, also 2017-2016 (built after July 2015)
- Hyundai Tucson 2017, also 2016
- Jeep Compass 2018, also 2017 (built after December 2016)
- Kia Niro Hybrid 2018, also 2017
- Kia Sportage 2017
- Mazda CX-3 2017, also 2016
- Mazda CX-5 2016, also 2015-2014 (built after October 2013)
- Nissan Rogue 2018, also 2017-2014
- Nissan Rogue Sport 2017
- Subaru Crosstrek 2016
Midsized SUVs:
Audi Q5 2015 (built after January 2015)
GMC Terrain 2020, also 2019-2014
Kia Sorento 2017, also 2016
Nissan Murano 2015
Volvo XC60 2015, also 2014-2013
Volvo XC90 2015, also 2014-2013
Consumer Reports added that for some families who can afford it, buying a new car might be the right move. If that's the case for you and your family, there's a separate list for that.