Looking for a safe car for your teen? These used options start under $10,000

If you're looking to purchase a first car for your teen, Consumer Reports says you don't need to break the bank to prioritize safety.

Consumer Reports and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety identified 45 used vehicles starting at under $10,000 that offer good crash protection and are suitable for teen drivers.

Another 29 used vehicles under $20,000 add highly rated headlights and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

The groups recommend avoiding vehicles that are too powerful, too small or especially large, saying they can pose added risks for inexperienced drivers.

To make the groups' "Good Choices" list for safety, vehicles had to cost less than $10,000, have a curb weight of more than 2,750 pounds, earn average or better scores in CR's routine and emergency handling and braking tests, and receive a good rating in the driver's-side small-overlap front crash test.

Among the small cars included:

Among midsized cars:

Large Cars:



Small SUVs:



Midsized SUVs:

Audi Q5 2015 (built after January 2015)

GMC Terrain 2020, also 2019-2014

Kia Sorento 2017, also 2016

Nissan Murano 2015

Volvo XC60 2015, also 2014-2013

Volvo XC90 2015, also 2014-2013

Consumer Reports added that for some families who can afford it, buying a new car might be the right move. If that's the case for you and your family, there's a separate list for that.