Vatican announces conclave date to elect new pope following Francis' death

The Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect the next pope will commence on Wednesday, May 7.

This announcement follows the recent passing of Pope Francis, who was laid to rest over the weekend. He died last week at the age of 88.

In preparation for the upcoming conclave, cardinals convened Monday morning to discuss various matters related to the election. A total of 135 cardinals are eligible to participate in this significant event, which will shape the future of the Catholic Church.

Once conclave begins, media blackouts are enacted by the Vatican, sealing the cardinals off from the outside world.

Once convened in the Sistine Chapel, the cardinals take an oath of secrecy and commit to a prayerful selection process. They gather to discuss potential candidates and cast their votes in private.

A two-thirds majority is required to elect the new pope. If no candidate receives the necessary votes after several rounds, the cardinals may shorten voting periods or consider compromise candidates.

In rounds where a candidate fails to achieve the two-thirds majority, the votes are burned with a chemical that produces black smoke, signaling to the faithful gathered outside in St. Peter’s Square that no decision has been reached.

When a new Pope is elected, white smoke signals the announcement to the world.

Behind the scenes, the new pontiff must choose his papal name. For instance, when Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio became Pope, he chose the name Francis to honor his commitment to serve the poor.

Cardinals then emerge before the assembled crowd in St. Peter’s Square to proclaim, "Habemus Papam," Latin for "We have a Pope." The newly elected pontiff subsequently delivers his first blessing and addresses the public.

The death of a Pope marks not just a transition, but a moment of reflection, reverence, and renewal for nearly 1.3 billion Catholics around the globe. Through this intricate dance of tradition and faith, each transition leads to a new chapter in the story of the Catholic Church.

