Watch: Pope Francis' funeral draws mourners from around the world

Thousands of people are gathered in Rome to pay their final respects to Pope Francis.

The pope's funeral is being held at St. Peter’s Square, the same place where he often celebrated Mass and spoke to the faithful.

Riccardo De Luca/AP Pope Francis waves from his studio's window overlooking St. Peter's Square to celebrate the Angelus prayer, at the Vatican, Sunday, July 25, 2021.

Those in attendance include approximately 250 cardinals, along with Catholic bishops, priests, and nuns. The Vatican said 12 reigning monarchs and 55 heads of state would also attend the service, including President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Andrew Medichini/AP President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, center, and other guests arrive, for the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Francis had choreographed the funeral himself when he revised and simplified the Vatican’s rites and rituals last year. His aim was to emphasize the pope’s role as a mere pastor and not “a powerful man of this world.”

It was a reflection of Francis’ 12-year project to radically reform the papacy, to stress priests as servants and to construct “a poor church for the poor.” He articulated the mission just days after his 2013 election and it explained the name he chose as pope, honoring St. Francis of Assisi “who had the heart of the poor of the world,” according to the official decree of the pope's life that was placed in his simple wooden coffin before it was sealed Friday night.

Following the funeral, Francis’ body will be taken to Saint Mary Major, the largest church in Rome dedicated to the Virgin Mary, where he will be buried beneath a simple marble headstone.

Pope Francis died on Monday after suffering a stroke. He had spent nearly six weeks in the hospital in February and March battling pneumonia and was released on March 23. Although his public schedule remained limited, he made a brief appearance to greet the faithful on Easter Sunday in St. Peter’s Square.

Andrew Medichini/AP People line up to pay their respects to Pope Francis lying in state, inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Friday, April 25, 2025.

As mourners paid tribute to the pope around the world this week, church officials said about 250,000 people passed through St. Peter’s Basilica to view the late pontiff and offer prayers since Wednesday.

The Vatican said nine days of mourning and Masses will be held to honor the pope and offer prayers, followed by a conclave to elect his successor.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.