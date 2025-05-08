Reaction to American pope: 'Never thought it would happen'

Many people around the world — including in the U.S. — were stunned to learn that an American had been selected as the next pope.

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost of Chicago was chosen to lead the Catholic Church on the second day of the papal conclave after receiving the required two-thirds majority — at least 89 votes — from his fellow cardinals.

Francesco Sforza/AP Newly elected Pope Leo XIV waves to faithful and pilgrims gathered in St. Peter's Square shortly after his election, Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Scripps News caught up with Father Brian John Zuelke in Washington, D.C., who called the selection “surprising.”

“I think the consensus among most people I know was that there would never be a pope from this country,” he said.

Pope Francis elevated Prevost to cardinal in 2023. He is known for sharing many of Francis’ views, including on immigration. On hisX account, Prevost has shared posts critical of the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others https://t.co/hDKPKuMXmu via @NCRonline — Robert Prevost (@drprevost) February 3, 2025

In 2020, after the death of George Floyd, he said, “We need to hear more from the Church, to reject racism and seek justice.” He has also shared posts expressing concern for children in Gaza and the effects of climate change.

It’s still unclear how Pope Leo XIV will shape the faith of the 53 million American Catholics, who tend to hold more progressive views than many of their global counterparts.

A 2024 survey found that 54% of U.S. Catholics are white, while 36% are Hispanic. Asian Americans make up 4%, and Black Americans account for 2%.