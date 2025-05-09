Pope Leo XIV marks ‘new beginning’ with American and global outlook

Pope Leo XIV brings a fresh perspective to the Catholic Church. Born in Chicago, he has spent decades serving around the world — including as a missionary in Peru — and most recently as the prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Bishops.

"He's American by birth, but I would say he's definitely international by life," Monsignor Walter Rossi, rector of the National Basilica, told Scripps News.

Leo takes the helm at a challenging time for the Church, which is seeing declining membership in the U.S., ongoing financial struggles and continued fallout from the child sex abuse crisis.

He is viewed by many Catholics as a centrist who shares key views with Pope Francis.

Rossi described Leo’s election as both a moment of “great joy” and a “new beginning.”

"It's a moment we are rejoicing in the new Holy Father," Rossi said.

Leo will have a busy schedule as he begins his papacy. On Saturday, he is scheduled to meet with the cardinals who elected him pope. On Sunday, he will appear at the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to deliver a traditional prayer and address to the public. On Monday, he is scheduled to meet with members of the press.