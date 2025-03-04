Pope Francis 'slept well' after experiencing respiratory crises

One day after the Vatican said Pope Francis suffered two respiratory crises and was put back on non-invasive mechanical ventilation to receive oxygen, he "Slept through the night and now continues to rest."

In an update provided by the Vatican on Tuesday, the Vatican said the Pope "is continuing his respiratory therapy and physiotherapy, and has resumed high-flow ventilation (i.e., not mechanical ventilation), using a nasal cannula for oxygen."

The respiratory crises on Monday were the latest setbacks for the 88-year-old leader of the Catholic Church, who has been in the hospital since Feb. 14. He has been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli hospital since mid-February as he continues to battle pneumonia in both of his lungs, which has forced him to cancel all public appearances while undergoing treatment.

The latest development is one of several setbacks for the head of the Catholic Church, including a coughing fit Friday in which he began choking on vomit that had to ultimately be extracted.

The Vatican previously announced that Francis would not lead Ash Wednesday services at St. Peter's Square.

Vatican officials say Francis' clinical condition remains complex, and his prognosis is "guarded."