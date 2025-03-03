Pope 'slept well' Sunday night as clinical condition remains 'stable,' Vatican says

The Vatican said Monday morning that Pope Francis had a good night's sleep and that his condition was "stable" as he remains hospitalized with a respiratory infection.

"The pope slept well throughout the night," the Holy See Press Office said in a statement.

The update comes a day after the Vatican said Francis participated in Holy Mass with caretakers at Rome's Gemelli hospital.

Francis, 88, has been hospitalized there since mid-February as he continues to battle pneumonia in both of his lungs, which has forced him to cancel all public appearances while undergoing treatment.

It appears, however, that Francis has been steadily recovering after several setbacks, including a coughing fit Friday in which he began choking on vomit that had to ultimately be extracted.

"Today, too, the Holy Father's clinical condition has remained stable," The Vatican News service said Sunday in a statement. "The Pope has not required non-invasive mechanical ventilation, but only supplemental high-flow oxygenation. He does not have a fever."

Doctors have maintained that the Pope's prognosis remains guarded, meaning he's not quite out of danger.