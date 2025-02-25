Pope Francis remains in critical condition, but has resumed work

Pope Francis remains in critical condition at Gemelli Isola Hospital nearly two weeks after being hospitalized with a respiratory illness that has kept him from leading Sunday mass the last two Sundays.

The Vatican News service said that Pope Francis' condition improved on Monday and he has been able to conduct some work from his hospital room.

"No episodes of asthma-like respiratory distress occurred (Monday), and some laboratory tests have shown improvement," the Vatican said in a statement. "The monitoring of his mild kidney insufficiency has not raised any concerns. Oxygen therapy continues, although with slightly reduced flow and oxygen levels."

RELATED STORY | Bishop pleads for Trump to 'have mercy' on LGBTQ+ people and migrants in prayer

The 88-year-old leader of the Catholic Church also called the parish priest of Gaza on Monday, the Vatican said.

Francis has been in critical condition since Saturday.

The 88-year-old pope developed pneumonia in both lungs. He has canceled all public appearances over the last two weeks while undergoing treatment.

Back at the Vatican, hundreds gathered on Monday in St Peter's Square to pray for the pope.