Pope Francis not yet out of danger, doctors say in health update from hospital

Doctors for Pope Francis say he is responding well to treatment but is not yet out of danger, the Vatican News service reported on Friday.

Francis is recovering from pneumonia and his doctors at Rome's Gemelli Hospital say he is not “in danger of death,” but he’s also not fully “out of danger.”

Doctors reported that Francis is sitting up and doing work from the hospital and they believe he will be able to leave the hospital at some point. Doctors did not give an exact timetable on when he could be released, but they expected Francis to remain in the hospital through all of next week.

Doctors also cautioned that the pope would likely continue having chronic respiratory issues following his release.

Dr. Sergio Alfieri said that one concern doctors have is that the pope is at risk of sepsis due to germs circulating through the hospital.

The 88-year-old pope developed pneumonia in both lungs. He has canceled all public appearances over the last week while undergoing treatment.