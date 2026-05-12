Survey highlights gap between SPF awareness and daily use among Americans

Which screen wins your attention – your phone screen or sunscreen? According to a new study, Americans are four times as likely to remember to plug their phone in at night than they are to put sunscreen on daily.

The poll of 2,000 U.S. adults revealed 53% frequently forget to put on sunscreen daily, and only 10% said they put on SPF products daily. Meanwhile, 79% of respondents remember to plug their phone in every single night or most nights before bed.

Commissioned by ISDIN and conducted by Talker Research, 29% of Americans think wearing SPF on a daily basis seems unnecessary.

The study found that not only is it important to develop a daily SPF routine, but people should ensure their routines are done year-round, not just seasonally. Out of the entire year, Americans wear SPF products for only 31% of it. And when they initially put on sunscreen, 58% said they frequently forget to reapply it.

People are most likely to put on sunscreen during the summer (67%), but 73% admitted they could do better to protect their skin from sun damage year-round.

"Wearing daily sunscreen is one of the most powerful tools we have in skincare, yet it’s often the step people skip. I grew up in Miami, spending many days on the beach, and today I’m managing sunspots I now have checked regularly with my dermatologist—something that could have been prevented," said Alain Vallejos, Head of Marketing at ISDIN. "We partner closely with dermatologists and scientists to create sun protection people genuinely love to use, and we’re working to make sunscreen feel less like a chore and more like brushing your teeth or checking your phone—an effortless daily habit.”

The study found many Americans appear to ignore their skin health. While 78% believe skin health is an important part of their overall health, 40% said they've never had their skin checked or screened for abnormalities by a dermatologist.

One in three (35%) believe they should have their skin screened for abnormalities annually. An additional 30% believe it should happen more frequently — either semi-annually, quarterly or even monthly.

Over half (57%) said they use a moisturizer daily, while only 24% use SPF products daily. The main reason people said they don’t wear SPF products daily is because they don’t like the texture.

Dermatologists recommend looking for products that are lightweight and have ingredients like hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants like vitamins C or E to help combat free radical damage. Sunscreens with these ingredients can help combat skin dryness and act as a daily moisturizer while also protecting skin from sun damage.

"Everyone should have their skin examined by a dermatologist annually," explained Double-Board Certified Pediatric Dermatologist Dr. Latanya Benjamin [instagram.com], founder of Young Skin MD in FL and ISDIN Partner. "UV rays are not only damaging in the summer months – wearing SPF daily year-round protects us from UV rays that reflect the snow in winter and can damage our skin even on cloudy days.

“As Melanoma Awareness Month quickly approaches, now is the perfect time to examine your skin, talk to your dermatologist about skin protection, and build those good routines to protect your and your family’s skin from the sun and other environmental factors. "

Research methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 general population Americans who have access to the internet; the survey was commissioned by ISDIN and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between Apr. 8 to Apr. 13, 2026. A link to the questionnaire can be found here [protect.checkpoint.com].