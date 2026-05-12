Texas AG alleges Netflix spies on users, keeps them binge-watching

Texas is suing Netflix, accusing the streaming platform of spying on residents and collecting users' data without their knowledge or consent.

State Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit alleging Netflix’s service is addictive. The complaint centers on claims that the company’s auto-play function creates a continuous stream of content designed to keep viewers watching for extended periods.

Paxton said that Netflix also collected data from children.

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“Netflix has built a surveillance program designed to illegally collect and profit from Texans’ personal data without their consent, and my office will do everything in our power to stop it,” said Paxton. “Netflix is not the ad-free and kid-friendly platform it claims to be. Instead, it has misled consumers while exploiting their private data to make billions. I will continue to work to protect Texas families from deceptive practices by Big Tech companies and ensure that corporations are held accountable under Texas law.”

There have been other similar lawsuits against social media companies and publishers. Last year, Disney agreed to pay the government $10 million after allegedly violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.

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Federal prosecutors said Disney failed to properly label its YouTube content as directed to children. All YouTube content creators are required to indicate whether videos are intended for children. Under the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, YouTube cannot collect data on videos intended for children.

A Netflix spokesperson said the lawsuit lacks merit and is based on inaccurate information. The company said it takes members' privacy seriously and looks forward to defending itself in court.