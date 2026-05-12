CDC leader rejects claims US is ‘less safe’ amid cruise ship hantavirus cases

Acting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya defended the United States’ response to a hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship, after one of his predecessors said actions by the Trump administration leave the country “at risk.”

The disagreement follows the disembarkation of more than 140 passengers last week after three passengers died. Eighteen Americans were on board, including one who tested positive for hantavirus.

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The 18 returned to the U.S. on Monday and are in isolation as the CDC and public health officials work to limit the spread.

Bhattacharya said on Morning Rush that former CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden was unaware of all the ways the CDC is addressing public health threats such as hantavirus. Earlier this week, Frieden told CNN that funding cuts to the CDC, coupled with the U.S. withdrawal from the World Health Organization, make the country “less safe.”

“We are still coordinating with [the WHO] on any international aspects for their member organizations,” Bhattacharya said. “We have deep relationships with countries around the world. The United States is still the leader in public health, and the CDC is still the most important public health organization in the world, with a presence in more than 100 countries. Dr. Frieden is misunderstood and not privy to the discussions and conversations that have occurred to replace the WHO.”

Bhattacharya added that the WHO “did not do a good job” during the COVID-19 pandemic and said the U.S. could respond more effectively to global health threats.

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The CDC has also faced budget cuts, including reductions to staff devoted to outbreak surveillance. With thousands of foreign visitors arriving for the World Cup, the risk of infectious diseases spreading through global travel increases.

Bhattacharya rejected the idea that funding cuts have hindered the U.S. ability to respond to diseases spread through travel.

“Events like the World Cup put a stress test on public health,” he said. “These are also joyous events where people from around the world get together to celebrate athletic excellence. Public health systems absolutely need to be on alert, but people should stay healthy. The government is prepared.”

Those assurances have not convinced some, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“Public health under this administration is a sinking ship, and Trump keeps firing the crew,” Schumer said. “The very CDC inspectors and port health workers we need to keep deadly diseases off cruise ships and out of our country — Donald Trump fired them. This White House will tell you the risk to Americans is low. How do they know? They’ve made it impossible to find out. That is not reassurance. That is incompetence.”

Bhattacharya said the public should not be overly concerned about hantavirus, noting that it does not spread as easily as COVID-19 or many other viruses.