President Trump's surgeon general nominee is a fierce critic of processed food

Doctor Casey Means is President Trump's newest pick to become the next Surgeon General.

The president says she'll work "to reverse the chronic-disease epidemic."

Means, who left her surgical residency program to start a health tech company, has criticized America's medical establishment.

"American health is getting destroyed — it's being destroyed because of chronic illness," Means said.

Means has been a fierce critic of processed foods and spoken out against institutions that she says benefit from poor health.

"Every institution that touches our health in America ... They make more money when we are sick and less when we are healthy," Means said.

Studies have shown processed foods can attribute to obesity and other problems. But Means has also tied diet choices to conditions including Alzheimer's and infertility.

"While we value that increased emphasis on nutrition and health, we want to make sure that it's an evidence-based approach that's very, important," said professor of nutrition Lauri Wright.

Means' views could also impact government policy on school lunches, which are overseen by the USDA.

The School Nutrition Association says it would welcome means as an advocate for healthier lunches — and funding for the same.

"We hope that Dr. Means will join us in ensuring that schools have the funding they need to invest in expanded scratch cooking initiatives," said group spokesperson Diane Pratt-Heavner.

School meals are required to meet certain federal nutrition standards, and are often the healthiest meals young Americans eat.