Asthma treatment helps half of patients quit steroids, researchers say

According to a study released late Wednesday in Lancet Respiratory Medicine, monthly injections of Tezepelumab helped 90% of patients with severe asthma reduce their dosage of corticosteroids.

The study was funded by drugmaker AstraZeneca.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America says more than 28 million Americans have asthma. The foundation describes it as “a chronic disease that causes inflammation and swelling of the airways, resulting in narrowing of the large and small airways that carry air from the nose and mouth to the lungs.”

Researchers say oral corticosteroids help control airway inflammation and reduce asthma symptoms, but they carry serious health risks, including osteoporosis, diabetes and increased vulnerability to infections.

Most oral corticosteroids are taken daily, while Tezepelumab is administered once every four weeks.

In a Phase 3 trial, half of those who used Tezepelumab were able to stop taking steroids entirely.

“In addition to reducing steroid dependence, the treatment significantly improved asthma symptoms, lung function and overall quality of life,” the study’s authors wrote. “Most patients had fewer asthma-related emergency visits and hospitalizations, with improvements seen as early as two weeks into treatment and lasting for the duration of the study.”