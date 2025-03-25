Measles case reported in D.C., possible exposure on Amtrak train

Health officials in Washington, D.C., have confirmed a case of measles in an individual who visited several locations in the nation's capital while contagious.

Officials said the individual traveled on Amtrak Northeast Regional Train 175 Southbound on March 19 between 7:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. Potential exposure may also have occurred at the Amtrak Concourse in Union Station from 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. the same night, according to DC Health.

Another possible exposure site is MedStar Urgent Care Adams Morgan. The individual reportedly visited the site on March 22 between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

DC Health is urging anyone who was at the locations at the time of potential exposure to monitor for symptoms and consult their healthcare provider, especially if they are unvaccinated.

Symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes and a rash. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said these symptoms appear within a week or two after coming in contact with the virus.

As of March 20, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 379 measles cases this year, surpassing the total for all of 2024. Most cases were reported in Texas.

Those who receive two doses of the vaccine as a child are considered protected for life, with no need for a booster shot.