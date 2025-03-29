Healthy eating habits in midlife may prevent chronic illness in later years, research finds

A new study released this week by researchers reveals that eating a diet rich in plant-based foods with a low to moderate intake of meat can help stave off chronic diseases.

The study was conducted by the T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the University of Copenhagen, and the University of Montreal. It tracked 105,000 people ages 39-69 for up to 30 years.

RELATED STORY | FDA redefines what foods can be labeled as 'healthy'

Participants were asked to provide regular surveys of their diet, assessing whether they adhered to eight healthy dietary patterns as well as their intake of ultra-processed foods that are high in sodium and saturated fats.

The study found that 9.3% of participants aged healthily, being able to avoid chronic diseases by the time they reached their 70s.

The study used the Alternative Healthy Eating Index score to determine a person’s diet quality. The score graded people based on their high intake of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, legumes, and healthy fats, and low consumption of red and processed meats, sugar-sweetened beverages, sodium, and refined grains.

Those who scored in the top 20% were 86% more likely to avoid chronic diseases than the rest of the population.

“Since staying active and independent is a priority for both individuals and public health, research on healthy aging is essential,” said co-corresponding author Marta Guasch-Ferré. “Our findings suggest that dietary patterns rich in plant-based foods, with moderate inclusion of healthy animal-based foods, may promote overall healthy aging and help shape future dietary guidelines.”

RELATED STORY | More beans, less steak: These are the latest recommendations for a healthy diet

One limitation of the study was that it involved medical professionals, and researchers said that additional research involving participants from more diverse socioeconomic backgrounds would be helpful.