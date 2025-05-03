Flu deaths among US children reach 15-year high, CDC reports

More U.S. children have died as a result of the flu this season than in the past 15 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC reported 12 pediatric flu deaths for the week ending April 26, bringing the total number to 216.

The last time so many children died from the flu was during the Swine Flu pandemic in 2009-2010, which had 288 flu deaths. The previous high since then was 207 during the 2022-23 flu season.

Experts attribute the recent rise in flu deaths to a lower rate of flu vaccinations among children. The flu vaccination rate has dropped from 64% five years ago to 49% this season.

Nearly everyone over the age of 6 months should receive a flu shot, according to the CDC. Health officials have emphasized that vaccination is especially important for individuals with chronic health conditions that put them at higher risk for flu-related complications.