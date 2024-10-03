FDA says shortage of popular diabetes, weight-loss drugs resolved

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the shortage of tirzepatide injection — a glucagon-like peptide 1 medication used for diabetes and weight loss — has been resolved.

Tirzepatide injection has been in shortage since 2022 due to an influx of demand when a wave of patients started using it and other GLP-1 medications to lose weight.

Popular brand names of the drug include Zepbound and Mounjaro.

“FDA confirmed with the drug’s manufacturer that their stated product availability and manufacturing capacity can meet the present and projected national demand. Patients and prescribers may still see intermittent localized supply disruptions as the products move through the supply chain from the manufacturer and distributors to local pharmacies,” the FDA said.

Shortages for other similar drugs remain however.

Semaglutide injection, with popular brand names like Ozempic, is still in short supply. It is among medications that helped grow the popularity of diabetes drugs used for weight loss.

Other similar drugs still in shortage are dulaglutide injection and liraglutide injection, according to the FDA.

“The agency will continue to work with manufacturers to help resolve the current shortages, and, as shortages resolve, will closely monitor the situation and provide any assistance we can to help manufacturers ensure an adequate supply,” said the FDA.

The FDA said it considers a number of factors before determining that a drug shortage is resolved, including a company's ability to meet current and historical demand, the amount in a manufacturer’s stock, affected market share, among other things.

