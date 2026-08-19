Costco’s first Medicare partnership targets senior care experience

SCAN Health Plan and Costco announced this week an expanded strategic partnership that marks Costco’s first collaboration with a Medicare plan.

The partnership combines Costco’s expertise serving retail consumers with SCAN’s experience managing healthcare for seniors.

The companies said the collaboration is intended to accelerate practical healthcare solutions that help seniors stay healthy and independent.

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As part of the partnership, the companies plan to offer a redesigned pharmacy experience, Medflex over-the-counter benefits, vision care, audiology services and other offerings. Both companies emphasized a shared focus on improving quality, value, convenience and customer experience for seniors.

“For the millions of older adults who rely on Medicare Advantage, the future of the program depends on strong partnerships that make healthcare more accessible, more connected and more seamlessly integrated into everyday life,” said Sachin H. Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. “Older adults want healthcare that is easier to navigate, more responsive to their needs and rooted in organizations they trust.”

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The companies said the partnership is subject to government approval, and it could take several years before customers can purchase Medicare Advantage plans through Costco.

