Most sunscreens may contain harmful ingredients, research group says

An annual report by the Environmental Working Group claims that 77% of sunscreens on the market offer inadequate skin protection, contain potentially harmful ingredients, or both.

Out of more than 2,200 products analyzed by EWG, fewer than 500 meet its criteria for effectiveness and safety, the nonprofit, which advocates for the removal of toxic chemicals from products, said.

The group emphasizes the importance of applying sunscreen, as it helps prevent sunburn, premature aging, and skin cancer. However, it advises consumers to be aware of what they are applying to their bodies.

“Wearing any sunscreen is much more important and offers better sun protection for your skin than not applying anything,” said EWG’s acting chief science officer David Andrews. “But not all sunscreens are created equal. EWG’s guide is a valuable and trusted resource that consumers can turn to every year to find the sunscreens that offer the strongest broad-spectrum protection without the use of concerning ingredients.”

RELATED STORY | Only 1 in 4 sunscreens on the market are safe and effective, new study finds

The guide for 2025 showed varying levels of concern even within specific brands of sunscreen. For instance, the popular sunscreen brand Coppertone had several products considered "low hazard," while others were listed as "moderate hazard" or "high hazard."

The group also notes that many sunscreens contain the ingredient butyloctyl salicylate, which could inflate a product's SPF rating. EWG states that sunscreens containing butyloctyl salicylate might give misleading SPF ratings.

“Even if a sunscreen delivers its labeled SPF, it may fall short by containing concerning ingredients,” Andrews said. “Our top-rated products offer balanced protection from UVA and UVB radiation.”

In the last five years, there have been efforts to impose stricter regulations on sunscreens. The Food and Drug Administration advises using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15 for the best protection.

EWG also urged caution with spray sunscreens, which it says account for 26% of the products on the market. The group argues that these products can be inhaled and are less effective when sprayed outdoors.

Dr. Elizabeth Buzney, outpatient clinical director of the Department of Dermatology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, told the Skin Cancer Foundation that all sunscreens are made out of chemicals and that sunscreen is one way to help prevent damage to skin cells caused by the sun.

"I want to stress that when you think about sun protection, sunscreen is important, but you should also think beyond sunscreen. The safest and most effective method, used throughout history, is to minimize your exposure to the sun and wear clothing, hats and sunglasses. Any discussion of sun protection has to start with those," she said.

Click here to see EWG's guide to sunscreens.