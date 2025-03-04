CDC deploys 'rapid response' officers to Texas to address the measles outbreak

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is currently on the ground in Texas, collaborating with the local health officials to combat the growing measles outbreak.

The CDC said the partnership — referred to as Epi-Aid — represents a "rapid response" by the health agency's Epidemic Intelligence Service to prevent the spread of the highly-contagious disease, which has already infected nearly 150 people in Texas since January. The CDC said EIS officers will provide support to local health officials for a period of one to three weeks.

“The measles outbreak in Texas is a call to action for all of us to reaffirm our commitment to public health," Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a statement. "By working together -- parents, healthcare providers, community leaders, and government officials, we can prevent future outbreaks and protect the health of our nation.”

The CDC announcement comes after Kennedy — a prominent vaccine skeptic — said vaccination is a personal decision in regards to the measles outbreak, but added that it is "crucial" in combating the potentially deadly disease.

"We must engage with communities to understand their concerns, provide culturally competent education, and make vaccines readily accessible for all those who want them," Kennedy said Sunday in a Fox News op-ed.

According to most recent CDC data, a total of 164 measles cases have been reported in nine different states, including Alaska, California, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Rhode Island, and Texas.

The worst of the outbreaks is in the South Plains region of Texas, where the Department of State Health Services is reporting 146 cases since late January. According to officials, 20 of those patients have been hospitalized and at least one person — an unvaccinated school-aged child — has died.

Dr. Philip Huang, director of the Public Health Department for Dallas County, said the outbreak is primarily impacting a Mennonite community.

"They have not been vaccinated in that community," Huang told Scripps News. "I understand there's 25,000 in that community, so it's a large population that's susceptible."

According to the CDC, symptoms of measles typically begin with a high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes. Two to three days after these initial symptoms, tiny white spots may appear inside the mouth.

While most people who are vaccinated do recover from measles, complications can be deadly, particularly in young children, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems.