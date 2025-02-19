Texas measles outbreak balloons to 58 cases, 13 of which have been hospitalized

The Texas Department of State Health Services has reported a growing measles outbreak now totaling 58 confirmed cases in the South Plains region in the northwest part of the state.

As a result of the outbreak, 13 individuals have been hospitalized — four of which are vaccinated. Health officials are warning that additional cases are likely, citing the highly contagious nature of the measles virus.

"The best way to prevent getting sick is to be immunized with two doses of a vaccine against measles, which is primarily administered as the combination measles-mumps-rubella vaccine," the Texas DSHS said in a statement. "Two doses of the MMR vaccine are highly effective at preventing measles."

RELATED STORY | Global measles cases spike 20% as vaccination rates lag, report finds

The department stated it's working closely with the South Plains Public Health District and Lubbock Public Health to contain the outbreak. The state has been offering additional screening and vaccinations in an attempt to curb further transmission.

Dr. Philip Huang, director of the Public Health Department for Dallas County, said the latest outbreak is primarily impacting a Mennonite community.

"They have not been vaccinated in that community," Huang told Scripps News. "I understand there's 25,000 in that community, so it's a large population that's susceptible."

WATCH | Dr. Philip Huang discusses the Texas measles outbreak

Doctor talks about protection from measles

The outbreak in Texas comes as measles cases have been reported in several other states, including Alaska, New York City, Rhode Island, and Georgia. Nationwide, declining vaccination rates since the COVID-19 pandemic have left communities more vulnerable to outbreaks.

RELATED STORY | CDC urges more measles vaccines, especially for those traveling

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of measles typically begin with a high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes. Two to three days after these initial symptoms, tiny white spots may appear inside the mouth.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.