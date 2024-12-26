Iowa reports its first case of bird flu in a poultry farm worker

Iowa health officials reported the state's first human case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) earlier this week.

According to the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, the individual was exposed to infected poultry while working with a commercial flock in northwest Iowa.

RELATED STORY | Pet food recalled after testing positive for bird flu

Health officials said the individual had mild symptoms, received appropriate treatment and is recovering.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the case through lab testing.

As of Dec. 23, the CDC has calculated 65 confirmed cases of bird flu in humans in the U.S. The agency maintains the public health risk is low.