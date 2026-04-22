Amazon expands access to GLP-1 weight-loss drugs through new program

Amazon launched a new program aimed at expanding access to popular GLP-1 weight-loss drugs.

The initiative, through Amazon One Medical, integrates obesity treatment into routine care by combining virtual and in-person visits, prescriptions and pharmacy services.

The company said the goal is to treat weight management as a long-term condition rather than a one-time prescription.

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Through Amazon Pharmacy, medications such as Wegovy and newer oral options could cost as little as $25 a month with insurance or $149 without coverage. Injectable treatments begin at about $300 per month.

"By expanding access to the latest GLP-1 medications with upfront, clear pricing, we're making it easier for customers to get the treatments their health care providers prescribe and to stay on those medications because they are delivered reliably directly to patients," said Tanvi Patel, vice president and general manager of Amazon Pharmacy.

Amazon said the program’s advantage is convenience, including same-day delivery and on-demand prescription renewals.

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