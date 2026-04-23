Ticketmaster will re-sell tickets to Harry Styles concerts in NYC after shutting down scalpers

Ticketmaster plans to restart the sale of tickets to Harry Styles concerns in New York City after it discovered scalpers bought an initial run of tickets.

The company says it recently spotted fraudulent ticket purchases and took steps to invalidate the activity.

An update on ticket releases for Harry Styles Together, Together in NYC! We caught scalpers with tickets, took action and we are working with Harry and his team to get them back to fans at the original price. 🎫



Scroll for more info. pic.twitter.com/OmAhmNFDrn — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) April 22, 2026

"We caught scalpers using multiple accounts and fake identities to try to get around ticket limits and resell tickets for profit," the company said in a statement. "We've canceled those tickets, none of which had been transferred to fans, and we are working with the tour to release them back to fans at the original price."

Ticketmaster says its efforts to target the fraudulent accounts will not have disrupted legitimate account holders who may have bought tickets. Any legitimate users who bought tickets or received transferred tickets through a Ticketmaster account won't see their tickets affected.

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A window to request the re-offered tickets will open from April 30 until May 1st at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. Ticketmaster says fans who are granted their request will hear back via email by May 8.

Singer Harry styles is set to play multiple shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City as part of his "Together, Together" world tour. There will be 30 shows at the venue between August 26 and October 31, 2026.