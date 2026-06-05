'Top Gun: Maverick' actor James Handy stabbed by girlfriend's son in LA, police say

Police have arrested the son of actor James Handy's girlfriend in connection with his death after he was found stabbed in the chest in Los Angeles, law enforcement said Thursday.

Officers responded to a home on Wednesday morning after a 911 caller said, "I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin," according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

They found the 81-year-old who appeared in films like "Jumanji" and "Top Gun: Maverick" in the front yard stabbed in the chest and unconscious, according to police. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Michael Gledhill, 44, who is Handy's girlfriend's son and lives at the home with his mother, told officers that he was the person they were looking for, according to police.

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Gledhill was booked on suspicion of one count of murder, according to police. His bail was set at $2 million, according to jail records.

It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney. Jail records did not show an attorney for him and messages left with the county public defender's office were not immediately returned.

Born in New York, Handy has been appearing in films and TV for decades and was known for his role as an exterminator in the 1995 film "Jumanji" and more recently as the bartender Jimmy in the 2022 film "Top Gun: Maverick," according to IMDB. He's also appeared in some of the top TV crime dramas, including "NCIS: Los Angeles," "The Closer" and "Cold Case."

"I could not have asked for a more talented, humble or gracious client and friend than James Handy," Pam Ellis-Evenas, from the Ellis Talent Group, said in an email to The Associated Press.

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