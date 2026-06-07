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Photowalks: More of the best walks in America

Lifelong photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham shows off the most photographable places through the lens of his smartphone.
Join photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham as he shows off some of the most photographable places he's visited on Photowalks. (Scripps News)
Photowalks: More of the best walks in America
A graphic for "Photowalks."
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After filming in over 135 different locations for the show, Photowalks has covered a lot of ground: Through big cities, beach towns, historic districts, downtowns, and neighborhoods that look great on camera and feel even better on foot.

What makes a walk a good Photowalk? It starts with easy navigation, where you don't have to keep looking down at your phone every 30 seconds just to figure out where you are. It helps when the streets naturally pull you along, when there's always something new to look at.

On Photowalks, Jeff shares insider tips for capturing the beauty and culture of communities across the U.S., with nothing but a smartphone and your own two feet.

For more info on the show, including how to watch, go to photowalkstv.com.

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