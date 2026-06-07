Photowalks: More of the best walks in America

After filming in over 135 different locations for the show, Photowalks has covered a lot of ground: Through big cities, beach towns, historic districts, downtowns, and neighborhoods that look great on camera and feel even better on foot.

What makes a walk a good Photowalk? It starts with easy navigation, where you don't have to keep looking down at your phone every 30 seconds just to figure out where you are. It helps when the streets naturally pull you along, when there's always something new to look at.

On Photowalks, Jeff shares insider tips for capturing the beauty and culture of communities across the U.S., with nothing but a smartphone and your own two feet.

For more info on the show, including how to watch, go to photowalkstv.com.