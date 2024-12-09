These are the people on the shortlist for Time's 2024 Person of the Year

In just a few days, Time Magazine will name its annual Person of the Year — a title given to a person, group or concept that has had the biggest impact, whether good or bad.

The magazine has been making this designation since 1927. Names from years past include Elon Musk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and, last year's choice, Taylor Swift.

A shortlist of finalists for the designation was announced on Monday.

Here are those choices:

Vice President Kamala Harris

Harris ran a "remarkable" 107-day campaign seeking to become the first woman president of the United States. She ultimately lost the election to President-elect Donald Trump, who is also on the magazine's shortlist for 2024 Person of the Year. Harris was previously named Person of the Year in 2020 with President Joe Biden after the duo defeated Trump that year.

Kate Middleton

The Princess of Wales revealed earlier this year she was diagnosed with cancer and was out of the public eye for a period of time as she underwent treatment. It sparked a lot of conversation about public figures and privacy when it comes to their health.

Elon Musk

Yes, again. From disrupting the world of tech and then social media when he purchased Twitter and rebranded it to X in 2023, to now shaking up the world of politics. Trump has chosen him and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy to lead the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency. Musk was Time's 2021 Person of the Year.

Yulia Navalnaya

She's been dubbed the "first lady of the Russian opposition." Her husband, Alexei Navalny, died in February while being held in a Russian prison. Following his death, she announced she would continue his work and has met with various world leaders.

Benjamin Netanyahu

Perhaps one of the most controversial on the list, the Israeli prime minister has not let up on his country's military assault in the Gaza Strip. The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu on allegations of crimes against humanity.

Jerome Powell

He's served as chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve since 2018. Time said he's been "steering the ship on the economy," which voters said was the main issue of concern for them during this most recent presidential election.

Joe Rogan

His notorious podcast covering all topics averages 11 million listeners and has consistently been the top podcast streamed on Spotify for five years now.

Claudia Sheinbaum

She made history in October as the first-ever woman president to lead Mexico. She's also the country's first Jewish leader in more than 200 years.

Donald Trump

The president-elect made a shocking political comeback to win the presidential election in November, winning the popular vote for the first time since he got into politics and capturing every swing state. He was previously named Time's Person of the Year in 2016, when he won his first presidential election.

Mark Zuckerberg

The Meta CEO, along with other social media platform leaders, has been under a lot of scrutiny over the last year for the impact of social media on youth. He was named Time's 2010 Person of the Year.