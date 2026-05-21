Radio station issues apology after accidentally announcing King Charles' death

Radio Caroline, a radio station based in the UK, has issued an apology after they incorrectly announced the death of Britain’s King Charles III to its listeners.

When a British monarch dies, radio stations in the U.K. immediately enact a strictly rehearsed "Death of a Monarch" protocol.

“Due to a computer error at our main studio the Death of a Monarch procedure, which all UK stations hold in readiness while hoping not to require, was accidentally activated on Tuesday afternoon (19 May), mistakenly announcing that HM the King had passed away,” the station manager for Radio Caroline, Peter Moore, said in a statement shared on social media Wednesday.

Radio Caroline broadcasts in multiple countries, including Belgium and the Netherlands.

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The king was in Belfast, Northern Ireland, as part of a three-day visit with Queen Camilla when the erroneous death announcement had been made.

King Charles revealed in February 2024 that he was diagnosed with cancer after undergoing a prostate procedure.

In December 2025, he shared an update on his recovery process.

“Today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to ‘doctor’s orders,’ my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year,” the British monarch said during Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer broadcast.

