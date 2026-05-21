Lawsuit accuses Disney of scanning park attendees' faces without their consent

Disney faces a new $5 million class-action lawsuit over its use of facial-recognition technology in its California theme parks.

The suit, filed on May 15th in a federal district court in New York, claims Disneyland and Disney California Adventure collected biometric data from adults and children without their consent.

Disney began using the tech in April to help validate its tickets and passes, and give guests an optional fast lane to access the parks. An image captured at the park gates is compared to another image captured when a ticket is first used, to verify the ticket holder.

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The new lawsuit argues that most visitors don't even know Disney is capturing their images.

Disney says the information it captures is deleted after 30 days, except for in certain legal or anti-fraud cases.

Disney says visitors may opt out of the system and have their tickets validated by staff.

"Participation is optional. Entrance lanes that do not employ facial recognition technology are also available," the company writes on its website.