King Charles III and Queen Camilla honor 9/11 victims at Ground Zero in New York

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla traveled to New York on Wednesday to pay respects to 9/11 victims and their families as part of the royal couple's multi-day diplomatic visit to the U.S.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and other officials greeted the king and queen at Ground Zero. The site marks where 67 British nationals were among thousands killed in the terrorist attacks 25 years ago.

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The visit also highlights the deep connection between the U.S. and the U.K. Following the 9/11 attacks, the United Kingdom immediately invoked Article 5 of NATO and sent tens of thousands of personnel to Afghanistan and Iraq where nearly 700 British personnel were killed while assisting U.S. military operations.

The visit to New York also comes a day after Charles gave a rare address to a joint session of Congress. He referenced the U.S. war on terror and spoke of the importance of the NATO bond, an alliance President Donald Trump has repeatedly diminished.

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"We stood with you then and we stand with you now in solemn remembrance of a day that shall never be forgotten. We answered the call together, as our people have done so for more than a century — shoulder to shoulder through two world wars, the cold war, Afghanistan, and moments that have defined our shared security," Charles said.

While in New York, the royal couple also plans to visit Harlem Ground, a non-profit that oversees community gardens. The visit aligns with Charles' commitment to the environment, sustainability and agriculture.