Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl championship rings are the largest ever made

The Seattle Seahawks team and staff received their Super Bowl rings Thursday night, the largest Super Bowl championship rings ever made.

The design is inspired by the Seahawks' home stadium, the franchise and the team's fans. The ring features Lumen Field arches that pop out to reveal the words "World Champions."

The top displays the Seahawks logo and two Lombardi Trophies, a nod to the franchise's two championships, set in blue sapphires. The top of the ring can be fully removed from the base to be worn as a pendant, while the ring's interior features an authentic piece of football from the season.

Seattle Seahawks

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The ring is surrounded by 50 diamonds to commemorate the franchise's 50th season and the Super LX logo on both sides.

One side of the ring has the player's last name, number and the letters "MOB," which is short for the "Mission Over Bulls**t" mantra the team adopted in 2025. The other side of the ring reads "12 AS ONE" above a Seattle skyline.

Seattle Seahawks

"17 WINS" is engraved on the inside of the ring to represent the win total for the season, postseason included, while the bottom of the ring features 12 feathers to honor the 12s.

The rings were designed by Jason of Beverly Hills.

The Seahawks beat the Patriots 29 to 13 in February during Super Bowl LX, hosted in San Francisco.