Neighbors complain about noise from Universal’s ‘Fast & Furious’ ride

Universal Studios Hollywood says it is adding new sound barriers around its new “Fast & Furious”-themed roller coaster after neighbors complained about excessive noise from riders during testing.

The ride reaches speeds of 72 mph.

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"We know the community is concerned about the noise from Universal’s new Fast & Furious ride, and Universal has provided an update: while recent sound testing met the park’s requirements, they will be installing two additional sound barriers to help reduce noise. The construction is expected to be completed by early next month," said Los Angeles Councilmember Adrin Nazarian.

The ride is in a soft-opening phase, and the two new sound barriers are expected to be installed in early September.

The park says it will continue working with the neighborhood during technical rehearsals.

An official opening date for the ride has not been announced.

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