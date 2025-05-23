Billy Joel cancels all upcoming concerts, diagnosed with brain disorder

Rock star Billy Joel announced he is canceling all of his upcoming concerts after developing normal pressure hydrocephalus, a condition that causes fluid to build up inside the skull and press on the brain.

In a social media post on Joel's Instagram page, his managers said that his condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances and led to problems with his hearing, vision and balance.

"Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health," the post reads. "He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage."

Joel released a brief statement regarding the cancellation of upcoming shows.

"I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding," said Billy Joel.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, normal pressure hydrocephalus typically affects people over age 65. Joel is 76 years old. The Cleveland Clinic adds that it affects about 0.2% of people between the ages 70 and 80, and about 5.9% of people over 80.

It adds that the disorder is reversible with early diagnosis and fast treatment.

Refunds for Joel's upcoming concerts will be automatically processed to the original purchaser.

Joel had 17 shows listed on his upcoming schedule, including 14 in the U.S. Joel last performed in February, and had rescheduled several shows postponed for this spring.