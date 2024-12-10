'All I Want For Christmas is You' is having another record-setting year on Billboard charts

Mariah Carey's reign as the "Queen of Christmas" continues.

The Grammy-award-winning singer's holiday ballad, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," is now the first to have topped Billboard's Hot 100 list for six years in a row.

It's the first song to top the Hot 100 in six distinct runs on the chart, according to Billboard. Only one other song, "The Twist" by Chubby Checker, has even led two stays on the chart.

Carey has now placed at the top of the Hot 100 for a record-extending 20 years thanks to her holiday song, which was first released in 1994.

RELATED STORY | Barbie released a new Mariah Carey doll for the holidays

She also holds the record for number of weeks an artist has sat at the top of the Hot 100 chart with 94. Behind her is Rihanna with 60 and The Beatles with 59.

In just the first week of December this year, “All I Want For Christmas Is You" drew 38.2 million streams and 24.4 million radio airplay audience impressions, according to data from Luminate.

Carey has leaned into her reign as a Christmas queen since her song started to chart again, even attempting to file a trademark for "Queen of Christmas" but was ultimately denied.

Each year, as the holiday season starts to peak over the horizon, she releases special videos on her social media saying, "It's time."