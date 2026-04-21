Madonna offers reward for missing items after surprise Coachella performance

Madonna is offering a reward for items that went missing following her performance at Coachella.

The pop superstar surprised fans on Friday when she joined Sabrina Carpenter on stage to perform some of her biggest hits. While Madonna called the experience a “thrill,” she said things went wrong afterward.

In a post on Instagram, Madonna said vintage pieces she wore during the performance are now missing.

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“My costume that was pulled from my personal archives — jacket, corset, dress and all other garments,” she wrote. “These aren’t just clothes, they are part of my history.”

It is unclear whether the items were stolen or misplaced. Madonna, 67, said she is “praying that some kind soul” will find the pieces and contact her team.

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Anyone with information is asked to reach out at infomaverick2025@gmail.com.

“I’m offering a reward for their safe return,” she wrote. “Thank you with all my heart.”

Madonna's performance came ahead of the release of her new album, "Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II." It goes on sale July 3.