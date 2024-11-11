Former President Jimmy Carter could become the oldest to receive a Grammy award

Former President Jimmy Carter could become the oldest Grammy award winner after receiving his 10th Grammy nomination for his latest spoken word album, “Last Sundays in the Plains: A Centennial Celebration.”

Carter turned 100 years old a month ago making him the longest-living president in U.S. history and the first to reach 100. Now, there's a new milestone he can achieve.

The album is nominated for a Grammy in the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category.

It features a rendition of “America the Beautiful” with Darius Rucker and “Amazing Grace” sung by LeAnn Rimes.

There are also recordings on the album of Carter’s final Sunday School lessons delivered at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.

Carter has won three Grammy awards for previous albums including “Faith — A Journey for All,” “A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety” and “Our Endangered Values: America’s Moral Crisis.”

The 67th annual Grammy Awards will be held on Feb. 2, 2025.

Carter, who has been in hospice care since February 2023, celebrated his 100th birthday on Oct. 1.