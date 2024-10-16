Watch Now
At age 100, Jimmy Carter fulfills wish to vote in 2024 presidential election

Former President Jimmy Carter cast his vote for president just days after his 100th birthday.

According to the Carter Center, voted by mail on Wednesday. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Carter voted for fellow Democrat Kamala Harris — adding the former president filled out a ballot, which was dropped off at the Sumter County Courthouse near his home in Plains.

In August, Carter's grandson told Scripps News that his grandfather wanted to live long enough to vote for Harris.

"That certainly means more to him than a birthday milestone," Jason Carter said.

Carter, who has been in hospice care since February 2023, celebrated his 100th birthday on Oct. 1. While he has remained out of the public eye for much of the past year, he wheeled outside his home on his birthday to watch a military flyover in his honor. He was also seen in public in November 2023 for the memorial for his late wife, Rosalynn.

Over the course of his life, Carter has survived battles with brain cancer, liver cancer and a number of other health scares.

