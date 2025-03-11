Former first lady Michelle Obama launchs new podcast series with her brother

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is sharing her opinions…in a new podcast series with her brother.

Obama announced the podcast that she will co-host with her older brother, Craig Robinson, on her social media Tuesday.

It will be titled “IMO” which stands for “in my opinion.”

“Along with experts and special guests, we’ll be discussing some of your questions. We hope you’ll check it out wherever you get your podcasts,” Obama wrote on X.

The first two episodes drop on Wednesday.

According to CNN, some of the guests on the podcast will include award-winning filmmaker Tyler Perry and actors Seth Rogen and Issa Rae.

The first lady has dove into the podcast world before with a self-titled series back in 2020.